Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 734 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.60.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.90 on Friday, hitting $201.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,422,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,369. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

