Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the February 28th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Osprey Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OBTC remained flat at $5.91 during midday trading on Friday. 6,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,515. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Osprey Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osprey Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.