Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

OMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.20.

NYSE:OMI opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $45.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

