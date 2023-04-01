Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Short Interest Update

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the February 28th total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 547,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.02. The company had a trading volume of 790,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,680. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $37.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $238.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $634,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,243.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,997,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after buying an additional 36,965 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,475,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,575,000 after buying an additional 22,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

See Also

