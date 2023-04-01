Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Park Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE:PKE opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. Park Aerospace has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $16.92. The company has a market cap of $275.32 million, a P/E ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.92.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Park Aerospace

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Park Aerospace by 277.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Park Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 1,310.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 542.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 535.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

