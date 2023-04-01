Paul M. Gohr Sells 11,880 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Stock

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) CAO Paul M. Gohr sold 11,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $171,190.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,015.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

CECO opened at $13.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $481.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.38.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About CECO Environmental

CECO has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CECO Environmental from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

(Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.