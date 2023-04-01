Paul M. Gohr Sells 11,880 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Stock

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) CAO Paul M. Gohr sold 11,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $171,190.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,015.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
CECO Environmental Stock Performance
CECO opened at $13.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $481.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.38.
CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About CECO Environmental
CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CECO Environmental (CECO)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.