Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) CFO Frank A. Cavallaro Purchases 3,280 Shares

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) CFO Frank A. Cavallaro purchased 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,810.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,810.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PGC opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.06. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $27.71 and a 1-year high of $42.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.56.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.32 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 26.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peapack-Gladstone Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Boston Partners lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 359.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 711,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,433,000 after buying an additional 556,465 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1,091.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 100,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 91,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 50.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 69,520 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,315,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the Banking and Peapack Private segments. The Banking segment is involved in the delivery of loan and deposit products to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.