PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $9,729,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in PepperLime Health Acquisition by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 341,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 62,608 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,702,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,295,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEPL remained flat at $10.18 during trading hours on Friday. PepperLime Health Acquisition has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

