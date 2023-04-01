Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Short Interest Update

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Perpetual Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Perpetual Energy alerts:

Perpetual Energy Price Performance

Shares of Perpetual Energy stock remained flat at $0.47 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58. Perpetual Energy has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.55.

About Perpetual Energy

Perpetual Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy. It operates a diversified asset portfolio that includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

Further Reading

