Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the February 28th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Pets at Home Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PAHGF remained flat at $4.41 during midday trading on Friday. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pets at Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital downgraded Pets at Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 370 ($4.55) to GBX 430 ($5.28) in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

