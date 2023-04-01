Phillips Financial Management LLC Buys 4,058 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 32,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,875. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average is $46.16. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.