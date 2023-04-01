Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 911 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Phillips Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 111,350 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 125,842 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 155,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 16,456 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.66. 2,120,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,040. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.46. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $51.64.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

