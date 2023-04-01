Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,638,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

ABBV stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,957,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,995,534. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.14.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.