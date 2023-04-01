Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,592 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 39,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 48,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,955,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,795,536. The firm has a market cap of $397.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.12 and a 200-day moving average of $141.62.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.06.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.