Pioneer Credit Limited (ASX:PNC) Insider Purchases A$18,150.00 in Stock

Pioneer Credit Limited (ASX:PNC – Get Rating) insider Keith John purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$18,150.00 ($12,100.00).

Keith John also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Keith John purchased 50,000 shares of Pioneer Credit stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.33 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$16,350.00 ($10,900.00).

On Friday, March 10th, Keith John bought 125,000 shares of Pioneer Credit stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$2,500.00 ($1,666.67).

On Tuesday, March 14th, Keith John purchased 1,310,000 shares of Pioneer Credit stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,200.00 ($17,466.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 686.40, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Pioneer Credit Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Australia. It acquires and services retail debt portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

