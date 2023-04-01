Polymath (POLY) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Polymath has a total market cap of $163.46 million and $418,548.26 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polymath has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.93 or 0.00325997 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011949 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000972 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.1786271 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $431,247.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

