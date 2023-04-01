PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CAO Sells $27,037.38 in Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 1,406 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $27,037.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,699.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Angelina Hendraka also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Angelina Hendraka sold 1,396 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $27,040.52.

PowerSchool Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PWSC opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerSchool

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PWSC. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

