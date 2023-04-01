Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.20.

PRGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $258,761.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,020.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $225,575.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,320.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $258,761.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,639 shares in the company, valued at $986,020.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,543 shares of company stock worth $1,700,242. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

Progress Software Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 70,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $57.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.99. Progress Software has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.39%.

About Progress Software

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.