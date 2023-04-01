Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PRGS. Guggenheim raised their price target on Progress Software from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of PRGS opened at $57.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average of $51.84. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $59.36.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $165.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $621,028.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,967.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $258,761.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,639 shares in the company, valued at $986,020.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $621,028.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,967.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,543 shares of company stock worth $1,700,242. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Progress Software by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,989,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,298,000 after acquiring an additional 84,371 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 2.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,776,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,609,000 after buying an additional 37,038 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Progress Software by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,618,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,671,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Progress Software by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,740,000 after buying an additional 42,824 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 3.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,295,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,667,000 after buying an additional 45,289 shares during the period.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.