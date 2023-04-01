ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €7.10 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €7.10 ($7.63) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PSM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($11.83) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($10.75) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.75) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($10.75) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.00 ($9.68) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Trading Down 0.4 %

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €9.36 ($10.07) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.98. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of €6.44 ($6.92) and a 12 month high of €11.76 ($12.65). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €8.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75, a P/E/G ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.51.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

