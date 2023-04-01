Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Decreased by Wedbush

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $81.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.93 million.

First Foundation Price Performance

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FFWM. StockNews.com cut shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

First Foundation stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $25.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89. The company has a market cap of $419.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $796,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 706,842 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $796,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 706,842 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,263,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,662,909.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,029 shares of company stock worth $1,529,830. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Foundation

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in First Foundation by 348.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 674.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter valued at $66,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Foundation

(Get Rating)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.