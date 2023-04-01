QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $416,590.10

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000651 BTC on exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $696,988.63 and $416,590.10 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.20170397 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $313,596.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

