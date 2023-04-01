Rakon Price Reaches $0.21 (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One Rakon token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rakon has a market cap of $51.76 million and $34,635.52 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rakon has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rakon Token Profile

Rakon was first traded on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken.

Buying and Selling Rakon

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars.

