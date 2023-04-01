Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Shares Up 0.2%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.71 and last traded at $4.67. 32,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 29,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Rakuten Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

About Rakuten Group

(Get Rating)

Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.