Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Shares Up 0.2%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.71 and last traded at $4.67. 32,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 29,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.
Rakuten Group Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.
About Rakuten Group
Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.
