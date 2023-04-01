Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Given New $3.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rekor Systems’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Rekor Systems Stock Performance

Shares of REKR opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Rekor Systems has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rekor Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REKR. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Emfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

