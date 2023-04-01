Reviewing WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) and HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI)

WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Rating) and HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for WCF Bancorp and HomeTrust Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A HomeTrust Bancshares 0 1 3 0 2.75

HomeTrust Bancshares has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.93%. Given HomeTrust Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HomeTrust Bancshares is more favorable than WCF Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeTrust Bancshares has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares WCF Bancorp and HomeTrust Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HomeTrust Bancshares $155.31 million 2.75 $35.34 million $2.40 10.25

HomeTrust Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Dividends

WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. HomeTrust Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. HomeTrust Bancshares pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HomeTrust Bancshares has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares WCF Bancorp and HomeTrust Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A HomeTrust Bancshares 21.69% 9.28% 1.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.6% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HomeTrust Bancshares beats WCF Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc. engages in commercial banking. It engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in real estate loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. The company was founded on March 9, 2016 and is headquartered in Webster City, IA.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public. The company was founded on July 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Asheville, NC.

