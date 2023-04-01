RFP Financial Group LLC Takes $2.54 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110,963 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,689,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,026,000 after purchasing an additional 990,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 882.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,695,000 after purchasing an additional 893,091 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.70. 4,956,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,145,910. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.51 and a 200 day moving average of $97.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

