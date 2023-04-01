Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Up 22.7% in March

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Riverside Resources Stock Up 6.3 %

RVSDF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 30,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,242. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. Riverside Resources has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

Get Riverside Resources alerts:

Riverside Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Riverside Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of exploration and evaluation assets. Its projects include Los Cuarentas Gold-Silver, Cecilia Gold-Sliver, Sandy Gold, Peñoles Gold-Silver, Tajitos Gold, and Ariel Copper-Gold. The company was founded by Warwick George Smith and Murray Seitz on July 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Riverside Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverside Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.