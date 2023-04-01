Roth Mkm Raises Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target to $36.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Roth Mkm from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Lovesac from $97.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Lovesac from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.25.

Lovesac Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.23. Lovesac has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $63.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.41.

Insider Activity

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Lovesac had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lovesac will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 172,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lovesac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,314,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 63,445 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lovesac by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,853,000 after buying an additional 228,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lovesac by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,291,000 after buying an additional 33,521 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Lovesac by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,350,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lovesac by 748.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 296,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after buying an additional 261,529 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lovesac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

