Royal Harbor Partners LLC Sells 4,245 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,702 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.6% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 530,566 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,276,000 after buying an additional 82,996 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 289,982 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,815,000 after buying an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,345 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $214.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average is $46.71.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.