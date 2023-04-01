Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SALM opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 70,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.