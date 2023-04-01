Sapphire (SAPP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $47.62 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $47.62 million and $16,135.54 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0376 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,822.30 or 0.06398728 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00062636 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00021465 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00040100 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007007 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018449 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,288,729,237 coins and its circulating supply is 1,268,095,014 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

