Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 29.10 on May 25th

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 29.10 ($0.36) per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $16.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Secure Trust Bank Trading Up 0.6 %

STB opened at GBX 670 ($8.23) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 733.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 720.52. Secure Trust Bank has a 1 year low of GBX 608 ($7.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,361.20 ($16.72). The stock has a market cap of £125.29 million, a PE ratio of 396.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on STB. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,766 ($21.70) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.