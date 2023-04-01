Shentu Price Hits $0.84 (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. Shentu has a total market cap of $76.01 million and $4.44 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shentu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002936 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shentu has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001392 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000084 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
About Shentu
Shentu launched on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 90,636,946 coins. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation.
Buying and Selling Shentu
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
