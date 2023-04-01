Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $53.00 at KeyCorp

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital upgraded Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $48.30 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.31.

Shopify stock opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.12. Shopify has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $75.88.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Shopify by 950.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

