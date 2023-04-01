Short Interest in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Drops By 10.8%

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the February 28th total of 6,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTL opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The company has a market cap of $836.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTLGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $418.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.79 million. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 38.45% and a net margin of 18.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Algoma Steel Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASTL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Articles

