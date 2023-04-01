Short Interest in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Drops By 10.8%

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the February 28th total of 6,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTL opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The company has a market cap of $836.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $418.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.79 million. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 38.45% and a net margin of 18.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Algoma Steel Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.39%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASTL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

