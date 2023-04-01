Short Interest in Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Decreases By 20.5%

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Catalyst Bancorp Stock Performance

CLST stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. 6,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.84 million, a PE ratio of 230.05 and a beta of 0.07. Catalyst Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get Catalyst Bancorp alerts:

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Bancorp

Catalyst Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Catalyst Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $545,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.