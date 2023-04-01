Short Interest in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Decreases By 7.0%

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the February 28th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CB Financial Services Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CBFV traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $21.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average is $22.10. The company has a market cap of $111.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $24.98.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from CB Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CB Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other CB Financial Services news, Director Karl G. Baily bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $91,614.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 266.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Petiole USA ltd increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 215,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CB Financial Services by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

