Short Interest in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) Decreases By 16.7%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

NASDAQ CETXP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,601. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. Cemtrex has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $3.37.

Cemtrex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

