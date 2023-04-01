Short Interest in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Decreases By 20.6%

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the February 28th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Co-Diagnostics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Stock Performance

CODX remained flat at $1.48 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 119,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,004. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $7.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

