Short Interest in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Increases By 40.0%

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Up 3.2 %

CNOBP traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,858. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $24.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.72.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.3281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.