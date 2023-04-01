Short Interest in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Decreases By 23.3%

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,800 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 712,500 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCSI. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the second quarter worth about $19,035,000. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 32,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,455,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

CCSI traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.09. The stock had a trading volume of 114,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.31. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52 week low of $29.62 and a 52 week high of $65.68.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.16 million. As a group, analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

