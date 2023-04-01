Short Interest in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC) Declines By 31.0%

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 164,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Crescera Capital Acquisition Stock Performance
CREC remained flat at $10.46 during trading on Friday. 500,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,108. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $10.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescera Capital Acquisition
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CREC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $418,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $783,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,160,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition by 57.1% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,044,000. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Crescera Capital Acquisition Company Profile
Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.
