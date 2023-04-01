Short Interest in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Expands By 22.5%

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the February 28th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, EVP Terry A. Anderson sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $123,492.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,048 shares in the company, valued at $332,042.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Norman J. Jr. Tonina acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,599.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,052 shares in the company, valued at $427,283.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry A. Anderson sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $123,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,042.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $89,797 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $417,000. Petiole USA ltd raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 237,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 20,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 899,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Northwest Bancorp Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FNWB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered First Northwest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

First Northwest Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,120. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $111.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 million. Analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.47%.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

Featured Articles

