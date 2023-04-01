Short Interest in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Increases By 23.2%

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the February 28th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 789,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 1.9 %

Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.56. 1,043,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,751. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.58. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $136.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Golub Capital BDC’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 194.12%.

Institutional Trading of Golub Capital BDC

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,914,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,671,000 after purchasing an additional 214,992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,958,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,932,000 after purchasing an additional 72,766 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after acquiring an additional 497,391 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,242,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,515,000 after buying an additional 263,572 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

