Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Drops By 23.6%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the February 28th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $66.45. The stock had a trading volume of 24,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,093. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a one year low of $53.34 and a one year high of $76.65. The stock has a market cap of $498.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.46.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEMA. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 396.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 243,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 194,561 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 167.0% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 35,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,846 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,236,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,105,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

