Short Interest in Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF) Rises By 22.4%

Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,800 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the February 28th total of 299,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 305.7 days.

Nippon Shinyaku Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NPNKF remained flat at $55.55 during trading hours on Friday. Nippon Shinyaku has a 52 week low of $55.55 and a 52 week high of $56.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.55.

Get Nippon Shinyaku alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nippon Shinyaku from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

About Nippon Shinyaku

Nippon Shinyaku Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and foodstuffs in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Pharmaceuticals and Functional Food segments. It offers drugs in the fields of urology, hematology, intractable and rare diseases, gynecology, otorhinolaryngology, and other diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Shinyaku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Shinyaku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.