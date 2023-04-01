Short Interest in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Increases By 25.4%

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 605,300 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the February 28th total of 482,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PSMT. StockNews.com began coverage on PriceSmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 9,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $635,318.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PriceSmart news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $70,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,684.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 9,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $635,318.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,703 shares of company stock worth $3,656,453. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PriceSmart

PriceSmart Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PSMT traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.48. The stock had a trading volume of 152,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,274. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.10 and its 200 day moving average is $66.91. PriceSmart has a twelve month low of $56.29 and a twelve month high of $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.86.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

