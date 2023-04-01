Short Interest in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Expands By 20.3%

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 11,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PDEX traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040. Pro-Dex has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $58.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter.

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

