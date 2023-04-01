Short Interest in Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Increases By 24.1%

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 637,800 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the February 28th total of 513,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Rain Oncology Price Performance

RAIN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,563. Rain Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $317.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62.

Get Rain Oncology alerts:

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Equities analysts anticipate that Rain Oncology will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rain Oncology

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rain Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Rain Oncology by 65.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Rain Oncology by 224,900.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Rain Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RAIN shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rain Oncology from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Rain Oncology from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

About Rain Oncology

(Get Rating)

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.