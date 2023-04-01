Short Interest in Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Increases By 24.1%

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 637,800 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the February 28th total of 513,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Rain Oncology Price Performance
RAIN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,563. Rain Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $317.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62.
Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Equities analysts anticipate that Rain Oncology will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RAIN shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rain Oncology from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Rain Oncology from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.
About Rain Oncology
Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.
